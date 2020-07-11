Woman wanted in connection with husband’s murder in Deerfield Twp.

DEERFIELD TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – A search is underway for a woman accused of killing her husband in Deerfield Township.

A murder warrant is issued for 28-year-old Stormy Delehanty. Investigators say she allegedly stabbed her spouse to death earlier this week. His body was found by a relative on Monday evening.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says Delehanty has fled the area. Her last known location was in Utah on July 9.

Delehanty is driving a white 2010 Mazda 6 with Kentucky registration 899YJS.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

