DEERFIELD TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – A search is underway for a woman accused of killing her husband in Deerfield Township.
A murder warrant is issued for 28-year-old Stormy Delehanty. Investigators say she allegedly stabbed her spouse to death earlier this week. His body was found by a relative on Monday evening.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says Delehanty has fled the area. Her last known location was in Utah on July 9.
Delehanty is driving a white 2010 Mazda 6 with Kentucky registration 899YJS.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Healthy body image vs. pandemic
- Political impact of Supreme Court’s ruling on President’s tax documents
- Woman wanted in connection with husband’s murder in Deerfield Twp.
- Washington Twp. Starbucks reopens following COVID-19 case
- Pres. Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s sentence