Woman wanted by Riverside PD for striking man on lawnmower, crashing into home

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Riverside are asking for help to find a woman indicted for a crash last July.

A warrant has been issued for Arlene Bowling, who is facing one count of aggravated vehicular assault. Investigators say she was under the influence of drugs when she struck a man riding a lawn mower on July 16, 2019.

Photo: Riverside Police Department

Photo: Riverside Police Department

The man suffered serious injuries. Bowling then crashed her car into a house in the 2800 block of Old Troy Pike.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Riverside Police at 937-233-2080.