Live Now
2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 97 active closings. Click for more details.

Woman wanted by Riverside PD for striking man on lawnmower, crashing into home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Riverside are asking for help to find a woman indicted for a crash last July.

A warrant has been issued for Arlene Bowling, who is facing one count of aggravated vehicular assault. Investigators say she was under the influence of drugs when she struck a man riding a lawn mower on July 16, 2019.

  • Photo: Riverside Police Department
  • Photo: Riverside Police Department

The man suffered serious injuries. Bowling then crashed her car into a house in the 2800 block of Old Troy Pike.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Riverside Police at 937-233-2080.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS