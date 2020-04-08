Woman wanted by Riverside PD for striking man on lawnmower, crashing into home

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Riverside are asking for help to find a woman indicted for a crash last July.
A warrant has been issued for Arlene Bowling, who is facing one count of aggravated vehicular assault. Investigators say she was under the influence of drugs when she struck a man riding a lawn mower on July 16, 2019.
The man suffered serious injuries. Bowling then crashed her car into a house in the 2800 block of Old Troy Pike.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Riverside Police at 937-233-2080.
