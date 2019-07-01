Woman wanted by Huber Heights police for stealing wallet, using credit cards

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Huber Heights need your help to identify a suspect wanted for stealing a wallet.

Police say the wallet was stolen on April 16, 2019, from a Huber Heights business. The woman then immediately began using credit cards from the wallet in Huber Heights as well as surrounding cities.

Officers would not specify which business the wallet was stolen from, but did provide a photo from surveillance video captured at one of the businesses were one of the credit cards was used.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Wunderlich at 937-237-3582.

