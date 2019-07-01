Woman wanted by Huber Heights police for stealing wallet, using credit cards

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Huber Heights need your help to identify a suspect wanted for stealing a wallet.

Police say the wallet was stolen on April 16, 2019, from a Huber Heights business. The woman then immediately began using credit cards from the wallet in Huber Heights as well as surrounding cities.

Photo: Huber Heights Police Division

Officers would not specify which business the wallet was stolen from, but did provide a photo from surveillance video captured at one of the businesses were one of the credit cards was used.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Wunderlich at 937-237-3582.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.