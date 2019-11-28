Woman travels from Florida to visit Esther Price for 90th birthday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman traveled all the way from Florida to Dayton this week to celebrate her 90th birthday by picking up her favorite sweets at Esther Price.

When the daughter of Dayton-native Carol Matusoff asked the woman how she wanted to spend her 90th birthday, Carol said her wish was to visit the store.

Her daughter reached out to the shop, and Carol was treated to a personalized factory tour and tasting, and of course, she left with a large birthday basket full of chocolate.

Carol said she started coming to Esther Price in 1957 and would frequently stop by for a piece of dark chocolate after seeing a movie.

