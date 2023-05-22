CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Clark County on Monday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Philadelphia Drive and Dayton Springfield Road in Mad River Township.

A car was reportedly on its top with a woman trapped inside.

OSHP reported that the woman was responsive when crews arrived and that firefighters had to free her.

The woman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, however, her condition is unknown at this time.