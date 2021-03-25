Woman trapped after car drives off second floor of Dayton parking garage

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is trapped after a car drove off the second floor of a parking garage in downtown Dayton Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 9 am Thursday at the parking garage at 27 W. First Street in Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS one woman is trapped in the car and emergency crews are on the scene. Dispatchers did not know if the woman was injured in the crash.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com are working to learn more about this incident and will keep you updated when more information is available.