Woman to run through Greene County during Guinness World Record attempt

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An endurance athlete will be coming through Greene County Tuesday and Wednesday during her attempt to set a Guinness World Record.

Endurance athlete Katie Spotz will attempt to set a record by running 11 marathons in 11 days, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Spotz began her journey in Cincinnati on June 21, 2021 and will end in Cleveland on July 1, 2021.

Spotz’ second marathon will end on Tuesday, June 22 at Walton Park in Spring Valley at around 3 p.m. She will begin her third marathon at the same location on Wednesday, June 23 at 8 a.m. The third marathon will take her through Greene County and will end in South Charleston in Clark County.

According to a release, some of Spotz’ accomplishments include:

Youngest woman to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean (from Africa to South America in 70 days)

Five Ironman triathlons

Cycling across the United States twice

First person to swim the entire 325 miles on the Allegheny River

Running 100 miles nonstop in under 20 hours

First woman to run nonstop across Vermont (74 miles)

First woman to run nonstop across New Hampshire (62 miles)

First person to run nonstop across Maine (138 miles in 33 hours, this took place September 2020)

To learn more about Spotz, visit www.katiespotz.com.