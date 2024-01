DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A person is injured and another was detained after an early morning crash in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, officers were sent Monday around 3:45 a.m. to the 3300 block of W. Riverview Avenue in Dayton. Officers found the strike involved a female and a green Dodge Caliber.

Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the driver of the Caliber was known to the female.

One person was detained at the scene. The other individual was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.