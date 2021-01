DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is hurt after a rollover crash in Dayton Tuesday.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Wayne Avenue near Wyoming Street. Police said a woman crashed into a guide wire and her car ended up on its side.

Crews had to cut the roof of the car to get the woman out.

It’s unclear the extent of the woman’s injuries, but authorities said she was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and is expected to survive.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.