Woman taken to hospital after shooting at Dayton apartment building

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a reported shooting at a Dayton apartment building.
Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened just before 3 pm around the back of Summit Square apartments.
The woman called 911 and told dispatchers a man had shot her in the stomach and ran off. Medics arrived and transported her to Miami Valley Hospital.
K-9 units were sent to the area to try and track down the shooter.
Officials could not immediately say if the victim and her assailant knew each other.
