Woman taken to hospital after car flips on its side in Dayton

A car flipped on its side near Shedborne Avenue Monday (WDTN Photo/Sean Callahan)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a crash in Dayton.

Police were called to the scene of the crash near Shedborne Avenue Monday. Authorities told 2 NEWS a car flipped on its side after hitting a guardrail. 

One woman was inside the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK. 

2 NEWS will continue to update this developing story as we receive more information.

