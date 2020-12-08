Woman taken to hospital after car flips on its side in Dayton

A car flipped on its side near Shedborne Avenue Monday (WDTN Photo/Sean Callahan)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a crash in Dayton.

Police were called to the scene of the crash near Shedborne Avenue Monday. Authorities told 2 NEWS a car flipped on its side after hitting a guardrail.

One woman was inside the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

