SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital after a shooting in Springfield.

According to a report by the Springfield Police Division, a woman was taken to Springfield Regional Hospital by friends and family on Thursday, May 11. She had reportedly been shot in the 800 block of East Pleasant Street.

Police responded to the hospital to speak with the victim. She reportedly had two gunshot wounds to her back.

The woman was later transported to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight.

There is no suspect information at this time