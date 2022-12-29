Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The coroner has identified the woman killed when she was struck by an SUV in Dayton on Tuesday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, 44-year-old Jennifer Johnson was on the 1200 block of Wayne Avenue when an SUV collided with a pole before crashing into her.

Crews were called to the scene around 8:45 a.m. and said Johnson had been killed in the crash.

Police have not said what events may have led up to the fatal collision.

This incident remains under investigation.