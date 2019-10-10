Woman struck by train suffers minor injuries

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman suffered only minor injuries after being hit by a train in Dayton Wednesday night.

It happened in the 4100 block of Wagner Ford Road.

When police arrived, they found the woman conscious and alert in the woods nearby.

No further details are available at this time.

