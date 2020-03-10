Live Now
Woman struck by RTA bus dies from injuries

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is dead after she was struck by an RTA bus in Dayton Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Smiley with the Dayton Police Department tells 2 NEWS that just before 7 a.m., an RTA bus was turning left from South Wilkinson Street onto West Third Street when they struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

The 56-year-old woman, later identified as Lynn Willis, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in life threatening condition and later succumbed to her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

