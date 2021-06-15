Woman struck by car while cycling in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to an accident between a car and a bicycle Tuesday evening.

Deputies arrived around 5:39 p.m. to find a 47-year-old woman, who was wearing a helmet while cycling, had been struck by a car turning right onto McEwen Road from Northam Drive.

The woman was treated at the scene by Washington Township medics for minor injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.