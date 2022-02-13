HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN)- A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. Route 127, Saturday afternoon.

According to Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey, 69-year-old Marjorie Gehm was at her mailbox and was attempting to cross Rte. 127 when she was struck by an oncoming truck. Gehm was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was not injured.

Rte. 127 was shut down for several hours on Saturday following the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and will be referred to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review, according to the release.

The incident is the second fatal crash in Mercer County in 2022.