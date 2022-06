DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was stabbed near the tennis courts on Deweese Parkway in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman was stabbed in the head and neck with a machete near the tennis courts at 2600 Deweese Parkway. The suspect fled the scene, police said.

Police reported that the incident happened around 11:20 a.m.

