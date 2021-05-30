Woman stabbed 7 times in Springfield, suspect arrested

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was stabbed seven times in Springfield on Sunday.

The Springfield Police Department told 2 NEWS that crews were called to the 100 block of East Mulberry Street just before 2 a.m.

Police said a woman suffered seven stab wounds, including to the face and elbow. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A man was arrested in connection to the stabbing and taken to Clark County Jail. Police said he is facing a charge of felonious assault and domestic violence.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS