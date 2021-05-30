Woman stabbed 7 times in Springfield, suspect arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was stabbed seven times in Springfield on Sunday.

The Springfield Police Department told 2 NEWS that crews were called to the 100 block of East Mulberry Street just before 2 a.m.

Police said a woman suffered seven stab wounds, including to the face and elbow. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A man was arrested in connection to the stabbing and taken to Clark County Jail. Police said he is facing a charge of felonious assault and domestic violence.