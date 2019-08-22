Woman sought in Verizon store theft in Springfield

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Springfield Verizon Theft

Person of interest in Verizon Wireless theft (Springfield Police Division)

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield Police are looking for a woman who is suspected in a theft at a Verizon Wireless store in Springfield, according to the department’s Facebook page.

The alleged theft happened on Saturday, Aug. 17, at the store located at 3463 E. National Road. Police say that the woman, who was dressed in blue scrubs, took three new phones from the storage room while the employee was helping another customer, as well as an additional two phones that were left on top of a desk. She put them in her purse and left.

The value of the stolen items is $4,540.

Police released surveillance photos of the person of interest. Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at 937-324-7714.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS