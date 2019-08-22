Woman sought in Verizon store theft in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield Police are looking for a woman who is suspected in a theft at a Verizon Wireless store in Springfield, according to the department’s Facebook page.

The alleged theft happened on Saturday, Aug. 17, at the store located at 3463 E. National Road. Police say that the woman, who was dressed in blue scrubs, took three new phones from the storage room while the employee was helping another customer, as well as an additional two phones that were left on top of a desk. She put them in her purse and left.

The value of the stolen items is $4,540.

Police released surveillance photos of the person of interest. Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at 937-324-7714.

