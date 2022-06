DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman showed up at the hospital after being shot outside an apartment complex in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the woman showed up at Kettering Health Dayton just after midnight on Monday.

Deputies believe the shooting occurred outside an apartment complex near 1638 Bancroft St.

There is no word on her condition at this time.

