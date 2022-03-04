DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was brought to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton early Friday morning.

According to authorities on the scene, the suspect shot a woman in the arm on Salem Ave, leaving her in non-life-threatening condition. Someone brought the woman to Kettering Health Dayton where she was treated for her injuries.

Officials said the woman was being uncooperative, and they have no suspect or vehicle information at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more about the situation.