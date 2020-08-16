Woman shot in Miamisburg, K-9 unit called to investigate

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Police were dispatched around 3 a.m. Sunday after a woman was shot on Prestige Place in Miamisburg.
At this time the victims condition is unknown. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said a K-9 unit was called in to investigate.
WDTN.com will update this story if more information is made available.
