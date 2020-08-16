Woman shot in Miamisburg, K-9 unit called to investigate

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Police were dispatched around 3 a.m. Sunday after a woman was shot on Prestige Place in Miamisburg.

At this time the victims condition is unknown. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said a K-9 unit was called in to investigate.

WDTN.com will update this story if more information is made available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

