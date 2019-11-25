Live Now
Woman shot in the head in Dayton

Local News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was shot in the head in Dayton late Sunday, authorities confirm.

The incident happened just after 8 pm Sunday in the 4200 block of Wenz Court in Dayton. A 911 caller said she heard gunshots and saw a person laying on the ground, not moving.

The victim’s condition is unknown. 2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

