Woman shot in Dayton, suspect flees scene

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a suspect after a woman was shot in Dayton Tuesday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that police were called to the scene on the 400 block of Delaware Avenue around 2:46 a.m.

Dispatchers said a female was shot and taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Crews are on scene looking for the male suspect that fled. The K-9 unit was called to assist.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.