Woman shot in Dayton, police investigating

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a shooting after a woman was shot Tuesday night.

Dayton Police Sergeant Danielle Cash said officers were called to the 500 block of Notre Dame Avenue around 11 p.m. on reports of a fight outside of a home.

As police were heading to the scene, they received additional calls about a person shot. Police said they found the woman who was shot laying on the ground. The victim was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police said no one is in custody at this time, but they do know who they are looking for. The shooting is under investigation.

