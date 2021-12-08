FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects involved in a home invasion and shooting last night.

Deputies from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office were called to Pennyroyal Road in Franklin Township for a home invasion and shooting. When they arrived, deputies found a woman with a gunshot wound in her shoulder. She was transported to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

The Sheriff’s Office said that three men broke into the home and fired several shots at the residents before running away. Deputies believe they may have escaped in a dark-colored SUV.

According to the security footage, one suspect appears to be wearing a dark-colored hoodie with the saying “Don’t Get Emotional Its Only Broken Promises” on the back along with dark-colored jogging pants with a red stripe. Another suspect is seen in dark-colored pants, a dark-colored shirt and a white mask.

The third suspect is wearing dark-colored Adidas jogging pants with a white stripe, a dark-colored shirt and a mask.

If you know anything concerning this incident or the identities of the three suspects, call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-925-2525 or email crimetips@wcsooh.org