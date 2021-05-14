Woman seriously injured after motorcycle hit car on SR-235

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A Medway woman was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on SR-235 and Marquart Road in New Carlisle Friday evening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver, a 36-year-old man, hit a car while the woman, 44, was riding as his passenger. Though the driver suffered minor injuries, the woman was seriously injured and both were taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Neither person was wearing a helmet.

The two people riding in the car were not injured.

Troopers initial investigation found that the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash, that he had a suspended license and did not have a motorcycle endorsement.

OSHP said there have been 80 crashes involving impaired driving in Clark County this year, compared to 93 last year. Troopers will continue extra patrols throughout the summer with the aim of finding impaired drivers.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.