Woman sentenced for kidnapping, robbery of elderly Miamisburg man found at waste facility

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman who pleaded guilty to several charges, including kidnapping, aggravated robbery and felonious assault after a 2020 incident has been sentenced to prison.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday Jessica Boomershine was sentenced in Montgomery County court to 25 to 30 ½ years in prison after she and her accomplice, Billy Joe Farra, broke into the Miamisburg home of the 85‐year‐old victim and took his firearm.

Billy Joe Farra

After firing a round in the bedroom of the victim, the pair kidnapped the man and took his car. The elderly man was assaulted and forced at gunpoint to give up his ATM PIN. Boomershine and Farra drove to an ATM and took funds from the victim’s account. Eventually, the pair bound the victim and put him inside the trunk of his car, which was abandoned at the Rumpke waste facility on East Monument Avenue in Dayton.

The man was able to locate and pull the emergency release inside the vehicle’s trunk. The victim then entered the Rumpke facility where he was later discovered by employees. The victim was able to identify the defendant as being someone he had recently met at a local casino. Detectives eventually found Boomershine and Farra, and took them into custody.

On January 21, 2020, Boomershine tried to climb into the ceiling of a holding area in the jail while she was waiting to be transported to court. Jail staff was able to pull her from the ceiling without injury, but the ceiling sustained significant damage.

On January 27, 2020, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Boomershine for:

Two counts of Aggravated Robbery

Two counts of Aggravated Burglary

Two counts of Felonious Assault

Two counts of Kidnapping

One count of Grand Theft of a motor vehicle

One count of Grand Theft of a firearm

One count of Misuse of a Credit Card

One count of Escape

One count of Vandalism – government property

Bommershine pleaded guilty as charged Jan. 22 and was sentenced Friday a total of 25 to 30 ½ years in prison. Farra was sentenced to 55 to 60 ½ years in prison on November 3, 2020.