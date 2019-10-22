Woman sentenced for animal cruelty after firefighters rescue 18 dogs from home

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Attorneys for a Sidney woman accused of cruelty against companion animals filed an appeal after her sentencing Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to 68-year-old Grazyna Latocha’s home on March 26 for reports of a fire. Despite her claim that no pets were inside, firefighters discovered 18 French bulldogs in the basement.

Our partners at the Sidney Daily News reported that one of the dogs died after they were removed from the home.

The dogs were found stacked in cages with no plastic trays on the bottom. Some had callouses on their paw pads from the cage wires.

Several others were reported to have suffered medical issues as a result of poor treatment.

She was found guilty at the end of August for an act of cruelty against companion animals and deprivation of necessary veterinary medical sustenance.

The dogs were ordered to be relinquished to the Shelby County Animal Shelter.

Latocha will only serve her jail time if the appeal is upheld.

