Woman says suspect in Centerville trail attack said he was provoked

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused of attacking a 17-year-old girl with a mallet was arraigned in court Monday.

During the arraignment of Johnny Hansen in Kettering Municipal Court, a woman speaking on behalf of Hansen told the court he called her the day of the attack and said he was provoked by the teen. She explained Hansen claimed the girl “called him names and belittled him.” The woman told the court she has been with Johnny for more than six years and that he “doesn’t have an aggressive or violent bone in his body, this is totally out of his character.”

This video has been edited to remove identifying information.

Hansen faces two counts of kidnapping, two counts of felonious assault and two counts of tampering with evidence. Bond was set at $750,000 and remains in the Montgomery County Jail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for October 5, 2020.

The attack happened Thursday on Iron Horse Trail in Centerville. Officer John Davis of the Centerville Police Department said Friday the attack was random, and Hansen did not know the victim. A neighbor, Davis said, heard the teen scream and intervened. Hansen then left the scene and moved around the park in what police say was an attempt to evade capture.

Davis said Monday the assertion that Hansen was called names “is part of the investigation,” but added investigators have found nothing that ties Hansen and the victim together.

Police caught Hansen and recovered the mallet they say was used in the attack. The teen suffered “significant, non-life-threatening” injuries in the attack.