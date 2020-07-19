Woman robbed at gun point at Centerville hotel

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the Country Inn and Suites on Yankee Street on reports of a robbery where shots were fired early Sunday morning.

Deputies arrived around 1:55 a.m. to find out a woman was robbed of her purse and backpack by someone wearing a mask with a handgun.

Authorities said in a press release that the suspect fired one round from the gun and that no one was struck or injured by this round.

This matter remains under investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. 2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story once more information is available.