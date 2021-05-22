Woman rescued from 2 vehicle crash in Dayton by other driver

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was trapped in her vehicle after a crash on Philadelphia Drive in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Police told 2 NEWS that two cars collided at Philadelphia Drive and Haverhill Drive, resulting in a car turning on its side on an embankment. One of the drivers was trapped, but the other driver managed to get her out of the vehicle.

Shortly after, police said the car burst into fire.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.