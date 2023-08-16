HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Families are still piecing their lives back together after a 3-alarm fire two weekends ago at Meadows of Catalpa in Harrison Township.

Two first responders at the scene of the Meadows of Catalpa apartment complex fire made a split second decision to save a woman suffering from smoke inhalation. The responders helped rescue the woman even before they had a chance to put on their own protective equipment.

Harrison Twp. Substation Sheriff’s Deputy Javan Richardson and Harrison Twp. Fire Department Battalion Chief Dave Nangle were clearing the apartment units when they heard a woman yelling for help. When Battalion Chief Nangle arrived, it took him 90 seconds to locate the fallen woman, and just 59 seconds to take her down three flights of stairs to safety.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Harrison Twp. Fire Department credit their teamwork for the township’s response to the 3-alarm fire.

“So when we show up on a call, that is more of a law enforcement type scene,” said Major Jeremy Roy, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. “Harrison fire is always there say, hey, what can we do? Have we help you out? It’s nothing for them to block off major streets on a serious accident or crime scene. And it’s nothing for our guys to jump in and roll up their sleeves when fire needs help and they did a great job, both of them.”

Harrison Twp. Fire Chief Michael Crist says the fire started from a grill on the balcony, which is against fire code for apartment buildings. Ten units were destroyed by the fire, leaving 40 residents displaced. Residents in apartments near the fire were without power for days.

Chief Crist says while the recent fires are not reflective of a trend, he is reminding families to be vigilant of overcrowded plugs in your home’s outlets. People should also follow their mandatory building safety codes.