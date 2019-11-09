Woman reportedly trapped after car crashes into tree

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was reportedly trapped in her vehicle after a crash in Dayton Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the area of Catalpa Drive and West Siebenthaler Avenue around 1 pm.

Officials could not immediately say what caused the one-vehicle crash, but it appears the driver crashed into a tree.

There is no word yet if anyone has been seriously injured.

We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.