Hurricane Dorian landfall possible in North Carolina

Woman reportedly robbed outside Home Depot

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a woman was robbed in the parking lot of a Home Depot store Thursday night.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that around 8 pm, two men reportedly knocked a woman down and took her cell phone outside a Home Depot at 345 N. Springboro Pike.

The woman reported that the driver shook a weapon in her direction but did not fire it.

The men got into a silver vehicle with two other men inside and fled the scene. They were last seen heading south on SR-741.

No injuries were reported.

