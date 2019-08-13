Woman reported missing out of Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help locating 33-year-old Shawna L. Rue Ressler of Union City.

She is described as a white female, stands 5’05” tall, weighs 128 pounds, with blue eyes and brown shoulder-length hair that could be colored with a red or blonde tint.

She was last seen in Union City, Ohio, around noon on August 4. She was driving her black 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Ohio license plate GMK7238, which is also missing.

Ressler was last seen wearing a white tank top, capri-style jeans, black flip flops, and carrying a red purse.

Over the past few days, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Union City, Ohio Police Department, and Union City, Indiana Police Department have been conducting interviews and follow-up searches for Shawna and her car.

The investigation so far suggests that Shawna told witnesses she was going to an appointment in Celina, but she never arrived.

Both Shawna and her car have been missing ever since and she has not contacted her children, friends, or family.

Loved ones say this is out of character for her, especially the lack of contact with her young children.

Officials believe she disappeared somewhere in northern Darke County and southern Mercer County.

Property owners and farmers are being asked to check their farms, woods, and properties for the missing female and her car.

Deputies have spent the last two days searching along state routes, county and township roads.

If you see her or her vehicle, or have any information on her whereabouts, call the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at 937-548-2020.

