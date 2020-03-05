Woman points toy gun at Tipp City police officer

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Tipp City Police Officer fired a shot at a woman who pointed a toy gun at him.

In a release posted on the Tipp City Police Department’s Facebook page, Deputy Chief of Police Greg Adkins said a 911 caller reported a woman who appeared to be distraught loading a handgun and putting in her purse. The caller said the woman left and headed towards the interstate.

Officers were sent to the area and encountered a woman who pointed a handgun at the officer. The officers tried several times to talk to the woman and ordered her to put the gun down. According to the release, the woman retreated to a hiding spot, pointing the weapon at the officer several times.

When the officer approached the woman she pointed the weapon at him again. The officer fired a shot that did not hit the woman. The woman was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

A toy handgun that had been painted black was found at the scene. The case remains under investigation.