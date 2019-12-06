Woman pleads not guilty after grandmother’s body found in basement

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman pleaded not guilty in court Thursday after authorities found her grandmother’s body hidden in the basement of a Dayton home back in January.

Stacie Wheeler pleaded not guilty to grand theft, misuse of credit cards, and gross abuse of a corpse.

The remains of 89-year-old Mary Lauhon were found in the basement of a house on Virginia Avenue.

Prosecutors say Lauhon was Wheeler’s grandmother, and that she kept her grandmother’s body in a tub in the basement while she collected her social security checks.

Wheeler is due back in court December 19.

