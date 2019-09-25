Woman pleads guilty to harboring grandson from returning to jail

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Jackson Center area woman accused of harboring her grandson from returning to jail following his son’s funeral is pleading guilty to obstruction of justice.

65-year-old Robin L. Gross admitted to lying to deputies about 23-year-old Sean D. Carr hiding in her home, our partners at the Sidney Daily News report.

Carr entered a guilty plea to a charge of escape, a third-degree felony.

Court records indicate that Carr asked for a one day furlough from serving time at the Shelby County Jail in order to attend his son’s funeral on June 22.

He was released at 8 am that morning, and was supposed to return by 4 pm.

Shortly before 4 pm, deputies received a call stating Carr would not be returning to the facility. Authorities were notified, and he was located shortly afterwards at Gross’ home.

When deputies arrived, she denied that he was there. Once he was found hiding, Gross admitted she knew he was in the bedroom.

Gross faces a maximum penalty of 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine. Carr faces a maximum of 36 months in prison and a $7,500 fine.

Carr was serving time for probation violation offenses and a separate escape charge.

