Woman pleads guilty to embezzling funds from baseball team

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springboro woman who was charged with two felonies stemming from the embezzlement of funds from a baseball team pleaded guilty Monday to one of the felonies.

Renee Nichols, 46, pleaded guilty of aggravated theft for embezzling at least $180,000 from the bank account of the Springboro Clearcreek Baseball Association. She was also originally charged with tampering with records, a third-degree felony.

Nichols served as treasurer of SCBA from 2011 until 2017. From July 2013 through July 2017, she is alleged to have stolen at least $180,000 from SCBA’s bank account and to have used those funds for personal use, including a Disney vacation and personal credit card bills, among other expenditures.

She was caught in 2017 when a new board member who was a CPA and had experience in fraud investigations began looking into the organization’s finances and noticed that Nichols did not file SCBA’s Form 990 with the IRS, threatening its tax-exempt status.

When confronted, Nichols then doctored bank records to hide the nature of the expenditures.

Nichols will be sentenced on Oct. 23.

