DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One donor just made her 600th blood donation today at the Community Blood Center in Dayton.

Katie Ellis is the Community Blood Center’s top-ranked female donor, and the center’s 5th ranked overall donor. The CBC said she made her 600th blood donation at 9 am on Thursday, January 27.

She is making this donation at the end of Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month and helping to combat the blood shortage that centers and hospitals are seeing nationwide.

Earlier this month, Maria Salkowski, Regional Communications Director for the American Red Cross said that if we don’t start to see an increase in blood donations and supply soon, the fear becomes not having the life-saving blood to supply to patients in need.

