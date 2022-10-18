SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman has died and three other victims were brought to the hospital after a two-car crash in Springfield. According to authorities, one of the victims was a child.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers were called to a crash on State Route 4 and Upper Valley Pike at 12:07 p.m. on Tuesday.

A 29-year-old man was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 west on US 40 when he collided with a car driven by 30-year-old Saxzonee Grisham, who was turning left at the intersection with Upper Valley Pike.

OSHP said Grisham’s car then went off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail, where it came to rest.

Grisham was brought to the hospital in a Careflight helicopter, authorities confirmed. She later died of her injuries. Her 9-year-old passenger was brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ram and his passenger were also brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation, OSHP said. No charges have been filed at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Springfield Township Fire Department and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.