Woman killed in shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a shooting in Dayton that left one person dead Saturday morning.

Authorities were called to the 1100 block of Vernon Drive just after 9 a.m. on Saturday. According to police, a man shot his wife then fled the scene.

The victim was found dead on arrival.

2 NEWS crews are on the scene. We will update this story as we receive more information.