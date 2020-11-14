Woman killed in shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a shooting in Dayton that left one person dead Saturday morning.
Authorities were called to the 1100 block of Vernon Drive just after 9 a.m. on Saturday. According to police, a man shot his wife then fled the scene.
The victim was found dead on arrival.
2 NEWS crews are on the scene. We will update this story as we receive more information.
