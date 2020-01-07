Woman killed in Middletown crash

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is dead after a crash in Middletown.

It happened around 1 pm at the intersection of Lafayette Avenue and Verity Parkway. Police say a woman in her car was struck by a box truck and then a semi.

She was taken to Atrium Medical Center, where she later died. Her identity has not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

