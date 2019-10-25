Woman killed in Miami County crash

Breaking News
PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is dead after a crash in Miami County on Friday.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office tells 2 NEWS that it appears 40-year-old Sommer Basye traveled off the roadway and then overcorrected, causing her to lose control.

Her car left the roadway and rolled into a nearby field. She was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the accident.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

