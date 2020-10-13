Woman killed in Mercer County explosion identified

(WDTN Photo/Lauren Mixon)

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – The woman who was killed in a house explosion Monday in Mercer County has been identified.

The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday 72-year-old Rosella McClurg was killed when her house exploded. The cause of the explosion has not been released.

Monday, the Montezuma Fire Chief told our news partners, WLIO, crews were called to the house at the 3000 block of CR 716A. When they arrived, heavy flames were consuming the home. Fire crews from across the area were called in to help fight the fire.

The home was knocked off its foundation and is considered a total loss. A neighboring house was also damaged in the explosion.

The explosion is being investigated by the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office.

