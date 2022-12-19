Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman has died after a collision in Harrison Township Sunday afternoon.

According to the crash report, 73-year-old Bella Morgera had stopped on Pittsburg Avenue at the intersection with Salem Avenue. Morgera then drove straight across the intersection, planning to enter the O’Reilly’s Auto Part parking lot on the 3900 block of Salem Avenue.

As she crossed the street, she failed to yield to an oncoming pickup truck, which struck the side of her car, causing disabling damage. Morgera was brought by Harrison Township medics to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The truck received minor damage and the driver was uninjured in the crash, the police report said.

This crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.