DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The woman who was killed in a Germantown crash last week has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified her as 24-year-old Kelsey Slivinski.

The crash happened late Saturday night on State Route 4 near Eby Road. Authorities found Slivinski dead at the scene of the crash.

Another person was taken by CareFlight to the hospital. There is no word on their condition.

The crash is under investigation.