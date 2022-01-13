DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)­ ­– A woman was found dead early Thursday morning after a stabbing in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the female victim was found dead after midnight on Thursday, January 13 in a parking lot on the 1200 block of South Patterson Boulevard.

The Montgomery County Coroner was called to the scene, but the victim has not been identified at this time.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said there are no suspects yet, but this incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.