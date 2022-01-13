DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)­ ­– A woman was found dead early Thursday morning after a stabbing in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the female victim was found dead after midnight on Thursday, January 13 in a parking lot on the 1200 block of South Patterson Boulevard.

The Montgomery County Coroner was called to the scene, but the victim has not been identified at this time.

| Get breaking news sent straight to your inbox ➡

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said there are no suspects yet, but this incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡